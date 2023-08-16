NANS lauds Dalori’s appointment as APC National Deputy Chairman

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) Zone E, has lauded the emergence of Alhaji Ali Dalori as the Deputy National Chairman, North-East of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Bappah Hassan, NANS Zone E Coordinator said this at a news conference Wednesday in Abuja, adding that the appointment was a testimony of Dalori’s leadership qualities.

These qualities, Hassan said, made Dalori a reference point in Nigeria’s political discourse and in the North-East particularly.

“We are thrilled to join the most eminent sons and daughters of the North-East, the North and indeed the entire country in celebrating this great Nigerian.

“As the highest students body, NANS wishes to state that the APC has made a decision that will sustain the foundations of its founding members, of which our Grand Patron Dalori is one,”he said.

Hassan said that Dolori, a former Borno, APC Chairman, was highly respected in and outside the state giving the party an edge over others.

He said that youths and students’ bodies were happy with his appointment which had received wide acceptability, particularly within the NANS’ North-East zone.

He said Dalori’s contributions to the upliftment of students in the North-East and the country generally remained outstanding.

The NANS Zone E Coordinator said Dalori remained a dedicated member of the APC since its formation over 10 years ago.

Hassan said Dalori contributed to the victory of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shetima at the Feb. 25 election.

“We have worked very closely with Dalori as our Grand Patron, this is the reason many students groups and NANS in particular, opted and massively supported him.

“Dalori is now a household name in North-East politics because of his philanthropic gesture, an attribute that differentiates him from his contemporaries.

“We are proud to associate and identify with this noble personality that has assisted hundreds of young Nigerians across the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be self reliant,”he said.

Hassan said that as Chairman of APC Chairmen Forum, Dalori initiated and implemented numerous policies and programmes that benefited youths.

“Since joining active politics, Dalori has been an active and grassroots politician of high repute that is respected by all and sundry.

“These are the reasons NANS Zone E comprising, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe,Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba States are proud to associate with him.

“We are confident that the APC will be healed and keep soaring with his emergence,” Hassan said.