NANS honours Salem varsity VC with outstanding award

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has honoured Prof. Alewo Akubo, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Salem University, Lokoja, with the National Outstanding Award.

NANS award is one amongst numerous awards, including Thomas Sankara Award, that Akubo has been honoured with in recent times.

Presenting the award to the VC in his office in Lokoja, the NANS National Vice President, Abdullahi Khalid, said that the award was in recognition of the Akubo’s voyage in the private service with a class of touch, efficiency, knowledge, diligence and professionalism, which has become another definition of standard in the private service.

Khalid said: “Whichever perspective you choose to look at Professor Alewo Johnson Akubo, you will see class as his unique achievements are celebrated anywhere in the world.

“The Vice Chancellor is the future in the present, a very colourful individual and one of the most noticeable representatives of our generation, a marvellous human being, an equivalent of the entire library of success, a community builder and an efficient team player.

“Today youths are following your footpath so as to overcome the fall of Public Service standard in order to compete and excel in the global system where knowledge is prized.”

According to him, what has made the Akubo’s name a signature of success is his uprightness, desire to always uphold global standard ability to lead by example, which has also made him a successful leadership expert.

Khalid stressed that: “Part of reasons we honour you today is that you are indeed a great man of purpose, vision, integrity, a great leader of all leaders and a blessing to many generations.”

Responding, Akubo appreciated NANS for counting him worthy of the prestigious award, which would remain an indelible mark in his career as an educationist and administrator.

The Vice Chancellor pledged to continue with his humanitarian services to raise young men and women to be positive and impactful global change agents.