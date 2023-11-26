NAN MD decries bad state of Kaduna Zonal office

Malam Ali Muhammed Ali, the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, has decried the poor state of the Kaduna Zonal Office of the agency.

The Managing Director who visited the office on Saturday, regretted that facilities there had become an eyesore.

He promised to revamp the office “immediately”.

Ali said: “The Kaduna office is very important to NAN operations, especially with the centrality of Kaduna in Northern Nigeria.

“This dilapidated ambience is unacceptable.

“The environment stinks.

“There is an urgent need for action towards reversing the trend.

“The Kaduna office plays a vital role in the agency inspite of the obvious challenges.

“It is not enough to work hard.

“We shall also work smart and, God willing, we shall provide a conducive and smart working environment.”

The Managing Director challenged the editorial staff to up their game in the discharge of their duties so as to place the zone at the top, after Abuja and Lagos.

He added: “Kaduna must be up and doing.

“It must give us the edge as a news agency.”

He advised reporters to channel efforts towards human angle stories as well as reports that had commercial value.

Ali encouraged marketing staff to work hard and assured them that the agency would soon roll out new products.

He urged reporters to maintain high professional standards in their reportage, and cautioned them against speculative stories.

Ephraim Sheyin, Director, Editorial Services, in a remark, charged editorial staff to redouble their efforts to meet up their responsibilities, saying that it would not be business as usual.

Sheyin urged the Zonal Manager to supervise reporters, especially those at the rural areas, to ensure adequate coverage.

He said: “The rural areas are sensitive areas where you can always get exclusive and human angle stories from.

“The idea is to always place NAN ahead of others.”

He recalled that Kaduna Zone had always been at the forefront, noting that it had produced two Managing Directors, four Acting Managing Directors and eight Editors-in-Chief.

“Kaduna zone is a recruiting ground for NAN leaders,” he added.

Aaron Miller, Head of Technical Services, expressed optimism that immediate changes would soon be experienced in the agency, especially in Kaduna.

“The new Managing Director is passionate about the Kaduna zonal office, expect urgent changes very soon,” Miller said.

Malam Khalil Abdulhadi, Director, Administration and Human Resources, in his remark, said that staffers had been put on their toes by the new boss.

He assured Ali that he would not be disappointed.

Malam Abubakar Ahmed, the Kaduna outgoing Zonal Manager, said that the office was faced with structural challenges and hoped that the Managing Director would positively respond to written submissions already forwarded to his office.

Earlier in a remark, Malam Bashir Rabe-Mani, the new Kaduna Zonal Manager, had applauded the Managing Director for visiting Kaduna so soon after assuming office.

Rabe-Mani, who, amongst other requests, harped on better remuneration for casual and security staff, assured management that the zone would work hard toward a better NAN.

He said: “We will not let NAN down.

“God willing, we will not fail.

“We will work toward ensuring that the new Managing Director succeeds.”