Naira Marley: No need testing, Sanwo-Olu best for Lagos + Video

Nigerian artiste, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, who goes by the stage name: Naira Marley, has thrown his weight behind the reelection of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, will be contesting in the March 18, 2023 election in Lagos State.

Naira Marley, who spoke in a post on Instagram page in a live video on Wednesday, said there was no need testing another person for the job since Sanwo-Olu has shown capacity.

He said: “I gotta say..I just gotta say…I’m gonna put one or two things inside this thing you get me.

“I’m not (for the) All Progressives Congress, I’m not (for the) Peoples Democratic Party, I’m not (for the) Labour Party…but where Lagos is going right now, we don’t need to start testing at all.

“I think Sanwo-Olu is the right person for the job.

“This is not a paid promo or nothing.

“But just look at now, everything he’s done, common guys … he’s achieved a lot, the results are there, you get me, and he also has experience you know.

“If it is left to me, I know he is going to move Lagos forward.

“You can tell, look at the result; actions speak louder than words obviously. If you see all the ongoing projects, common bro.”