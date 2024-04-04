Naira appreciates further at official market, gains 1.23%

The Naira gained further at the official market, trading at N1,262.85 to a dollar on Wednesday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ on Wednesday revealed that the Naira gained N15.73.

This represents a 1.23 percent appreciation when compared to the previous day’s trading on Tuesday, exchanging at N1,278.58 to a dollar.

However, the total turnover increased to $166.18 million on Wednesday, up from $111.18 million recorded on Tuesday.

Also Read:

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporters’ window, the Naira traded between N1,296 and N1,210 against the dollar.