The Naira gained further at the official market, trading at N1,262.85 to a dollar on Wednesday.
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ on Wednesday revealed that the Naira gained N15.73.
This represents a 1.23 percent appreciation when compared to the previous day’s trading on Tuesday, exchanging at N1,278.58 to a dollar.
However, the total turnover increased to $166.18 million on Wednesday, up from $111.18 million recorded on Tuesday.
Also Read:
- Naira appreciates further at official market, gains 1.23%
- NPFL: Enyimba thrash Kano Pillars + All Match Day 28 results
- NPFL: Doma United FC compound Akwa United’s woe with Uyo win
- NPFL: Rangers beat Sunshine Stars FC in Enugu
- Ex-Spanish Federation president arrested over Super Cup corruption probe
Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporters’ window, the Naira traded between N1,296 and N1,210 against the dollar.