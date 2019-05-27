Today is May 27—the day set aside by the Nigerian Government to celebrate our youth. It is a tradition that has been observed over the years more in empty words than in any positive action. The significance of the day is usually marked with a national broadcast and match pasts by school children at designated places. In some cases, few privileged children of those in high places will be invited to have lunch and celebrate with those in power.

When all the various fruitless aspects of the celebration are over, our children—usually referred to as the leaders of tomorrow—will return to where they came from. Some of them will return to the poverty of their parents and the hunger they left behind at home. Others will return to unpaid school fees and the hopelessness of their future. Under these circumstances, the importance of the day is defeated because the socio-economic status of the youth is not affected in any way.

However, today I want to inform our children and their parents that beyond the hunger and the hopelessness that we experience in Nigeria of today, there is hope. In Bayelsa State in particular, this hope is no longer in words, it is also in action. The various initiatives by the State Government in the areas of education at all levels and its well thought-out investment in the health sector are meant to change the old ways of things and prepare a better future for our children.

A few days ago, the State Government, under a wonderful plan initiated by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, launched the state Education Development Trust Fund. This is aimed at changing the narrative in the education of our children—from negative to positive. On that day, Governor Dickson brought together prominent citizens of the State and investors who in various ways demonstrated their love and care for the welfare and future of our children by contributing the Fund. I was there because I care for you.

So, to our beloved children, as you mark today’s event, be assured that your future is no longer hopeless. Today may look empty, but your future is loaded with positive surprises. Despair is ending in your life because hope is on the way. As trustees of posterity and agents of change, you must remain focused and ready to utilise the great opportunities that are opening before you and embrace the positive changes on your path.

Be assured that as your parents and custodians, we are thinking and planning ahead so that you will have a bigger, better and brighter tomorrow than we did. Our sleepless nights of today is to enable you sleep soundly tomorrow. We require of you to remain disciplined, focused and unrelenting in pursuit of education. Make positive use of the educational opportunities provided by the State Government.

Do not disobey your parents and your teachers. Acquire knowledge at all cost because no knowledge is a waste. Do not neglect your books—because on the pages of every book you read is a transmission of knowledge to mould your future. The book you read today will brighten your future tomorrow.

Avoid bad company because as the Bible says, bad company leads to evil communication which corrupts good manners. Do not join secret cults because they lead to bloodshed and death. Join the Science Club. Join the Debating Club. Join the Readers’ Club. Do not follow the multitude to do any wrong. Avoid drugs because drugs do not only destroy, they kill.

Beloved Bayelsa youth, as you look forward to a brighter future, have the mindset of a leader and not a permanent follower. Be creative. In the words of Steve Jobs, be innovative because that is what distinguishes a leader from a follower. Start dreaming big dreams. Develop your passion. Let your passion be your vision. Be intellectually militant in pursuit of your passion, and not physically militant in pursuit of destruction. Don’t give up because of the circumstances of today. Believe in what you want to be.

God bless you. Have a rewarding Children’s Day 2019.

. Alaibe is a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission.