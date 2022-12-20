My masked fun adventure in the open, by Tiwa Says

It’s the season of joy and I hope you are taking full advantage. Forget your troubles and the goals you couldn’t achieve this year.

These are precarious times, and if you have been able to keep your mental health in check this year, it is worth celebrating.

So go out there and have some fun.

To heed my own advice, I accepted an invitation to a masked party. I had never been to one, so I was super excited. We lodged at a hotel close to the venue, so we could leave the party at any time, if need be. We had agreed to arrive the party separately, mingle with other people and enjoy the night.

The venue was a posh apartment complex on the Mainland. As soon as I walked into the apartment, my alter ego took over.

The apartment was dimly lit, but I could easily make out other people wearing all types of dramatic face masks. There were no seats, so people were standing in small groups with drink in hand and some were dancing.

A guy in a playboy mask walked up to me and complimented my dress. I smiled and said thank you. I had on a sleeveless long dress with a very high slit and low neckline.

He walked me to the dance floor and we got dancing. I wasn’t a great dancer, but I had a few good moves. We danced for a bit. Then he left to get drinks.

As I kept dancing, I felt a tap on my shoulders. I turned and saw a tall muscular dark guy. He had on a form fitting t-shirt and dark jeans. He smiled at me and said asked if he could dance with me. I obliged.

He was a pretty good dancer. We danced for a while and decided to step out for some fresh air.

It was quite windy out at the car park. We got talking and quickly realised we had a lot in common.

I was particularly intrigued by his husky voice and I told him so. He said he liked my full lips, and wondered if they are soft. I took the hint and asked him if he wanted to taste them. He smiled, moved closer and gave me a kiss on the lips.

His kiss felt so good, soft and gentle yet so passionate. I felt his erection pressing against my body and I moved even closer, grinding on him.

His hands found my bum and he squeezed them… but he didn’t stop there… because the dress I was wearing had a high slit, it was easy for him to get between my legs. My pant was crotchless, he had no trouble sliding his finger into my pussy and fingering me… I moaned softly… I pulled down his zipper and stroked his dick… It was large… Hmmm… I wish I could put it in my mouth, but there was no time.

We were both ready for more action. It was pretty dark out there. He brought out a condom from his pocket, opened it and put it on.

I slid my dress to the side, sat on the boot of a random car and guided his dick into me.

As he rode me, he pulled down my dress and sucked on my breasts… I had no bra on….

We were both moaning in pleasure, not minding where we were. The vibrations of his climax spurred mine on. It was a short but sweet experience.

I guess the thought of being caught and watched added to the excitement. At the end of the day, I was able to achieve two of my fantasies… Thanks to my alter ego. I couldn’t wait to gist Mike about my escapade and also hear about his.

What adventures are you having this season? Whatever you decide to do, always play safe.

#tiwaerotics

#erotica

#fiction

NB: Purely fiction.

Stay tuned to this space for more escapades.

I would love to hear your comments. Send me a message on Telegram at: @tiwa_says; and [email protected]





