My inauguration, ‘proudest day of my life’ – Tinubu

The newly sworn-in President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu said the day of his inauguration is the proudest of his life.

Tinubu via his official Twitter handle @officialABAT declared Today, May 29, 2023 as the “proudest day of his life.”

The new President, alongside his Vice, Kashim Shettima took the oath of office today (Monday) at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

“This is the proudest day of my life. But this day does not belong to me. It belongs to you, the people of Nigeria” he tweeted.

Tinubu in the February 25 Presidential election defeated his opponents, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

He polled 8.7 million votes, as well as garnered over 25 per cent of the votes cast in 30 states – more than the 24 states constitutionally required.