MURIC rejects Nigeria’s agreement with EU over inclusion of some sexual preferences

The Muslim Rights Concern has reject the agreement signed recently by the Federal Government with European Union countries in Samoa over the inclusion of legalisation of homosexual and lesbian practices.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has, however, said Nigeria added a clause to it.

The clause is that any part of the agreement that runs contrary to Nigerian laws would not be honoured.

In a statement by the Chairman of its Gombe State branch, Dr. Garba Abubakar Bajoga, MURIC said it was averse to the agreement over the move to legalise some sexual preferences with its signing in the country.

The statement by Bajoga said: “We of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), wish to unequivocally state that we do not support any deal that promotes LGBT rights in Nigeria.

“Our stance is firmly rooted in our religious beliefs and cultural values which do not align with the principles and practices associated with LGBT rights.

““It will be recalled that MURIC headquarters had rejected the idea of Nigeria accepting LGBT practices as far back as December 2023 when the concept was first mooted.

“In a statement captioned ‘Shun LGBT Accord – MURIC’ and dated 16th December, 2023, the Islamic human rights organization described the LGBT concept as ‘evil, immoral, luciferous and abominable’.

“We still stand by this rejection.

“Nonetheless, we must acknowledge the quick explanation offered yesterday by the Nigerian Minister of Information, Muhammed Idris, that the Samoa agreement signed by Nigeria has no connection whatsoever with the LGBT issue.

“According to the Honourable Minister, the agreement recently signed is just a legal framework for cooperation between countries.

“He added that Nigeria already has ‘an existing legislation against same-sex relationships’ and that contrary to reports, ‘the Samoa Agreement does not invalidate any of Nigeria’s laws.’”

