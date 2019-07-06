MultiChoice, Africa’s leading video entertainment provider, has unveiled an exciting, new mobile app called MyGOtv for customers on its digital terrestrial platform, GOtv. The app will be available for download via the iOS and Android app stores at no cost.

This platform will put the power of self-service in customers’ hands as it will allow customers to not only manage viewing preferences but also clear error codes, check account balances, make payments, change packages (upgrade and downgrade) and update their details anytime, anywhere.

And with the start of season four of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, customers get 100 additional votes to keep their favourite housemate in the competition when they vote via the MyGOtv app.

“In this ever-growing digital environment, it’s our mission to stay ahead of the curve and continue to enrich our customers’ lives by putting them at the heart of everything we do. This app has been designed with the customer in mind to provide them with a simple and easy way for them to take control of their video entertainment,” said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

He added: “The new app will form part of the numerous digital platforms that are innovative and functional to meet the ever-changing needs and demands of our valued customers.”

Once the app is downloaded, GOtv customers – regardless of the package – can log on using their customer details (Last Name OR Mobile Number PLUS their IUC Number) from their data enabled device. Once logged in, the MyGOtv mobile app allows customers to manage their GOtv account from the comfort of their homes.

Speaking further, Ugbe said: “By enabling customers to independently manage their accounts, we expect to see a reduction in queries and queues at the call-centres, thereby freeing up our customer-facing staff to provide improved one-on-one support to those customers who require it. Our goal is to provide an accessible, affordable and efficient platform for self-service to improve overall customer experience when engaging with GOtv”.

The functionality of the MyGOtv app will continually be assessed and updated to adapt to digital technology advancements that will improve customer experience. All GOtv customers on any package can download the app from the app stores at no cost.

For more on GOtv and its offerings, please visit www.gotvafrica.com and follow GOtv Nigeria on Facebook and @GOtvNg on Twitter and Instagram.