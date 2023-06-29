Mourinho handed 10-day Serie A suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been handed a 10-day suspension as punishment for comments he made about referee Daniele Chiffi.

Mourinho, 60, said Chiffi was “the worst referee I have met in my life” after a match against Monza on May 3, 2023.

The Portuguese has also been fined 50,000 euros (£43,000).

The Italian FA said Mourinho will serve “10 days of disqualification starting from the first day of the next relevant championship”.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Manchester United boss criticised Chiffi after he sent off Roma’s Mehmet Zeki Celik six minutes into stoppage time at the end of a Serie A 1-1 draw at U-Power Stadium.

Mourinho, who received a yellow card in the match, revealed he had been wearing a microphone to “protect” himself.

Last season was a turbulent one on the touchline for Mourinho, who received three red cards for disputes with officials, including one from Chiffi in September’s loss against Atalanta.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A and were runners-up in the Europa League, losing on penalties against Sevilla.

The new Serie A season is due to begin on the weekend of August 19 to 20.