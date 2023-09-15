Mother of Kakatar Group of Companies Vice President, Ego Emesua, dies at 81

The death has occurred of Madam Ego Emesua, of Kolo community, in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State, South South Nigeria.

Madam Emesua according to a statement signed by Stella Onyiobebh E. Robert on behalf of the family passed on while surrounded by her children and family members in the late hours of Thursday, 7th September 2023, after a brief illness.

Aged 81, deceased was a devoted member of The New Life Baptist church Kolo. She lived a fulfilled life of service to humanity, positively impacting the people of Kolo and her neighbouring communities through her generosity and voluntary communal services.

The late octogenarian is the mother of Stella Robert (Vice President, Kakatar Group of Companies), Agnes M. Oribo, Azibaolodedia Awudese, Helen Oruama.

She is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, relations, and in-laws too numerous to mention.

The statement added that burial arrangements will be announced later by the family.