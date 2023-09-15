Kwara government issues deadline to contractor handling KWASU satellite campuses:

The Kwara government has ordered the contractor handling the Osi and Ilesha-Baruba Satellite Campuses of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, to ensure they become operational by the next academic session.

The Press Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Mansurat Amuda-kannike, in a statement issued Friday, said the Commissioner, Dr Mary Arinde gave the deadline during an assessment visit to the campuses.

According to the statement, the Commissioner, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Project Consultants, and other relevant stakeholders, expressed optimism on the completion of the projects and charged the contractor to work within the stipulated time frame.

“Dr Arinde maintained that expectations were high on the two satellite campuses, and urged the contractor to speed up the pace of work and ensure qualitative progress on the projects.

“The Commissioner, however, encouraged the contractor to take appropriate action immediately, so as to justify the state government’s huge investment in the projects and to justify the confidence reposed in the construction firm.

“She praised her principal as an uncommon governor for retaining the same contractor engaged by the previous administration to continue with the projects,” Amuda-Kannike said.

The statement also quoted the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Barr. Sabitiyu Grillo, as praising Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for prioritising education and implored the contractor to do a good job.

The statement further quoted, the Project Manager and lead Consultant, Arc. Mohammed Faworaja, as saying that the monitoring, site inspection, and interface with the contractor was to ensure strict professionalism and the usage of quality construction materials.

