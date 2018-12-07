More private vehicles involved in Ogun road crashes – FRSC

Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission in Ogun, said on Thursday that the command recorded more road traffic crashes involving private vehicles than commercial vehicles.

Oladele stated this during the 4th quarter sector command retreat held at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The theme of the retreat was: “Operational Environment and Integration of Special Marshals Activities into Executive Order 001 on Ease of Doing Business’’.

The sector commander noted that the command embarked on sensitisation programmes at motor parks within the state, adding these assisted in the reduction of crashes of commercial vehicles.

He said that it was important to intensify efforts on sensitisation of private vehicle drivers on safe driving, saying it would reduce rate of crashes.

He said: “If you look at our data now, we record more crashes of private vehicles than commercial vehicles within the year.

“We have been visiting organisations during staff meetings and other avenues to reach these private vehicle owners.

“We get in touch with their management so that we can go and talk to them.

“We tell them the need to drive well and how to drive to ensure that they are safe and other road users are equally safe.

“The goal is everybody must get home safely, if everybody does not get home safely then it is a failure for FRSC.

“We want to see the special marshal being integrated fully into the Federal Government Executive Order 001 and that’s why we are doing this. FRSC will become more robust.”

He said the command had made necessary arrangements with RCC and Julius Berger working on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to ensure free flow of traffic during the Yuletide by opening up the road.

The FRSC boss, however, warned motorists not to drive beyond 50km/hr at construction zones.

John Meheux, FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Lagos and Ogun, said that the commission was prepared to ensure that everyone plying the highways reached their destination safely.

Meheux, represented by Isaac Akpororo, Zonal Head of Operation, noted that the retreat was to examine the challenges faced by the command during the year and proffer solutions.

He urged motorists to continue to obey traffic rules and regulations, saying that the command would not hesitate to punish anyone found wanting.