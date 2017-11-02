More details emerge on what killed Tinubu’s son, where he was buried

More details filtered in on Wednesday night on the death of Jide, the son of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Jide died on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, Jide was said to have died of heart attack.

Though details were still sketchy as at press time, The Eagle Online learnt that Tinubu, who was in Abuja as at the time the news of Jide’s death broke, was told that his first son was hale and hearty as at Wednesday morning.

Tinubu was in Abuja for a series of meetings since Monday.

He first met with President Muhammadu Buhari, attended the APC Caucus meeting at the Presidential Villa and then the National Executive Council meeting of the party.

A source told The Eagle Online: “Jide was not really sick.

“But what we heard was that he had heart attack.

“That is very strange for a man who was full of life earlier in the day.”

Said to be between late thirties and earlier forties, Jide was on Wednesday buried.

The Eagle Online was told he was interred at the Ikoyi Cemetery in Lagos State.