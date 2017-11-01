Breaking: Bola Tinubu loses son

Jide, one of the sons of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is dead.

Details of his death were sketchy as at press time.

But it was confirmed by a memo from the Lagos State Chairman of the APC, Otunba Henry Ajomale.

The memo was sent to members of the party.

It reads: “It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Please commiserate with him.”