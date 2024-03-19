MoneyMaster restates commitment to top-notch banking services

As it joins corporate entities and multinational companies across the world to celebrate the 2024 edition of Global Money Week, Nigeria’s leading payment service bank, MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank Limited, has restated its commitment to the provision of top-notch services at all times.

The bank made the promise while revealing its activities for the celebration of the 2024 Global Money Week.

It said the promised services include payment services through wallets, savings, individual and business accounts, platform for customers to buy airtime/data, pay bills and subscribe to cable television, amongst others.

It is an annual global awareness-raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that young people, from an early age, are financially aware and are gradually acquiring the knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviour necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve financial well-being.

Scheduled for March 18 to 24, 2024 and themed: “Protect your money, secure your future,” this year’s edition is focused on safe money management.

It underscores the importance of adopting a responsible and informed approach to personal finance, by being aware of potential risks in the financial sector and protecting one’s hard-earned money.

MMPSB, during the week-long celebration, is organising a “Catch them Young” experiential campaign, which will enlighten the kids on the importance of savings and investment culture.

The campaign will engage about 5,000 students in a week-long financial literacy programme to be held in 10 states across the country.

Teachers will also benefit from the programme.

They will also be enlightened on basic knowledge of savings and investment for future purposes.

In addition, MoneyMaster PSB will also be releasing thought leadership videos on safety and security on how banking customers can protect themselves.

These videos will be shared to its customers via direct email and also on its social media handles for the benefit of the general public.