Mohbad’s widow instigated further detention of Primeboy — Family

The family of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, has said that a petition filed by his widow, Omowunmi, against Ibrahim Owodunni, professionally known as Primeboy, led to his further detention during the week.

The Eagle Online recalls that he was held by the police at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti on Tuesday.

This was during a routine weekly visit to the SCID by Primeboy and Ayobami Fisayo, professionally known as Spending.

While Spending was allowed to go, Primeboy was held back until late in the day and made to return to the station on Wednesday.

Mohbad’s family, in a statement by the head of its legal team, Monisola Odumosu, said Primeboy’s detention was based on a petition by Omowunmi.

The statement read: “It has come to our notice that Wunmi Cynthia Aloba has petitioned the police alleging that Primeboy and four other persons were cyber-bullying and threats to her life and her son Liam Aloba, amongst other allegations.

“As a result, the police detained Primeboy at their Panti office in Lagos and released him on Tuesday evening at about 8.00 pm local time.

“The legal team was led by Emmanuel Oroko Esq. Primeboy and Spending were at Panti Police Station earlier in the morning of (12/03/2024) to fulfil part of the conditions of their administrative bail which is that they must report to the homicide section of Panti police station every week.

“We are of the strong opinion that the police can only help to get justice in the matter relating to who killed Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad) by vetting spurious petitions that border on scaring potential witnesses in the unfolding investigative enquiry at the Coroner’s Court.

“The police have shown professionalism and integrity by releasing Primeboy on bail and allowing our legal team access to the petition.

“Also, Primeboy was told to come back on Wednesday.

“May we mention that since we listed Spending and Primeboy as witnesses for the inquest at the Coroner Court, it has not been easy for the duo.

“We have evidence of a sporadic call from a person sympathetic to Wunmi Aloba, and we queried why the person had to call and truncate the call when Primeboy had not picked up the call.

“Immediately the person switched off his phone and has not called back since then. Barely a week after, Primeboy has been petitioned against and detained.

“The petitions against the duo of Spending and Primeboy will not scare them away as witnesses at the next sitting of the Coroner Court.

“We shall do all within the law not just to protect them but also protect their mental health.”