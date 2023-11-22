Mohbad was stabbed to death, his dad saw cloth used to mop his blood — Father’s sister + Video

A woman who identified herself as the sister of Joseph Aloba, the father of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has made what can be considered as fresh revelations on the death of the musician.



The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad died in controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023 in Lagos.



He was hurriedly buried on September 13, 2023 in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.



This led many to call for a probe of the circumstances surrounding his death.



The Lagos State Police Command in furtherance of the probe, backed by the Lagos State Government, exhumed his corpse for autopsy.



Giving a brief on the outcome of the probe, the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Idowu Owohunwa, said Mohbad, also known as Imole, died from the effects of injections administered on him by an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe.



Owohunwa, now an Assistant Inspector General of Police, said this stemmed from the swelling of his hand following an injury he sustained from a face-off with one of his friends, Ibrahim Owoduni, aka Prime Boy, some days earlier.



But in the video by the woman who described herself as the sister of Joseph Aloba, she said people are hiding several things.



She levelled the allegation in a 26 minutes video on a YouTube Channel: PauseandpondeEnt.



She said the bid to cover up was why many are pushing for the quick re-burial of Mohbad, adding that his father should be the one to determine that.

She said in a mixture of English and Yoruba in the video: “Leave this man, Joseph Aloba alone.



“Back off from him and let him have peace in his life.



“You have killed his child, a child with glory that God gave him.



“You have stabbed him with a knife.



“You have stabbed him to death.



“But because he said he saw blood and the cloth with which you soaked the blood inside the child’s room, so you are now victimising him, saying he won’t have peace.”