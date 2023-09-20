Mohbad: His father wanted to bury him at midnight — Baale + Video

There have been allegations that Joseph Aloba, the father of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, wanted to hurriedly bury his son the night he died in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

This was revealed in a viral video by a man who claimed to be the Baale of the area where Joseph Aloba resides.

According to the man, who did not identify himself, he rejected the move to have Mohbad buried the night he died on September 12, 2023.

He said those sent by Joseph Aloba had already brought shovels with which to dig the grave, but he resisted the move.

Mohbad was buried on September 13, 2023 without conducting an autopsy on him as made mandatory by the Lagos State Government.

