Mohbad: Over 600,000 unfollow Naira Marley

Over 600,000 have unfollowed street pop singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, on Instagram.

This followed the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, over which some have accused Naira Marley of complicity.

As at press time, Naira Marley had a followership of 6.9 million on Instagram.

But before the death of Mohbad on September 12, 2023, he had over 7.5 million followers.

Following the death of Mohbad, who was buried on September 13, 2023 in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Naira Marley and a music promoter, Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry, were accused of complicity.

Peaceful protests took place in at least four states of the South West: Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti, on Tuesday.

Some radio stations have also banned playing the music of Naira Marley and those of other artists on his record label: Marlian Music.