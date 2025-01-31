Mining host communities mourn victims of Niger dynamite explosion

…call for stricter regulations on explosives storage at mining sites

Mining host communities under the auspices of the Federation of Mining Host Communities, FMHC, on Friday, expressed deep sadness over the tragic explosion that occurred on January 26, 2025, in Sabon Pegi, Mashegu Local Government Area, Niger State.

The explosion, caused by the improper storage of a Nakiya explosive in a rented apartment, claimed the lives of at least three people while leaving dozens injured and causing extensive damage to over 40 structures, including parked vehicles.

Reacting to the incident, the FMCH condoled with the families of the victims and the entire Sabon Pegi community during this challenging time.

In a statement signed by its Co-Chairs, Habibu Abubakar Wushishi, and Dr Temitope Olaifa, FMCH said the loss of lives and the destruction of property are tragic reminders of the grave dangers associated with the improper storage and handling of explosive materials used in mining activities.

“This incident underscores a recurring and urgent issue: the inadequate regulation and enforcement of safety standards in the mining sector, particularly concerning the storage, transportation, and utilization of explosive materials,” the statement read.

It continued, “As FMHC, we are committed to advocating for the rights, safety, and well-being of mining host communities to be prioritized and protected.

“It is in this spirit that we call for: Thorough and transparent investigations into this incident by the Ministry of Solid Minerals, the Niger State Police Command, and all relevant authorities.

“All individuals and entities found culpable, whether through their action or inaction, must feel the full weight of the law.

“This includes those who stored the explosives improperly, those who facilitated such unsafe practices, and those who failed in their regulatory duties to prevent their access to it in the first place.

“The immediate implementation and enforcement of stricter safety regulations governing the storage, handling, transportation, and processing of explosive materials at mining sites.

“These regulations must include clear protocols to ensure the safety of both mining operators and surrounding communities.

“Access to explosive materials must be restricted to individuals and entities that can provide verifiable proof of their capacity to safely transport, store, and utilize such materials.

“Certification should include mandatory safety training and a thorough vetting process.

“Regulatory agencies must intensify their monitoring and oversight of mining activities, with a particular focus on the use of hazardous materials.

“Routine inspections should be conducted to identify and mitigate risks before they lead to disasters.

“Mining host communities must be educated on the risks associated with mining activities and equipped with the knowledge and resources to respond to emergencies.

“This includes providing communities with first responders’ information and emergency communication channels.

“The FMHC is resolute in its commitment to protecting the lives and property of mining host communities. We believe that tragedies like this can and must be prevented through a collective commitment to safety, accountability, and proactive regulation.”

