Tinubu appoints Abba Aliyu as MD for rural electrification agency

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Abba Aliyu as the substantive Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency.

The appointment, effective from January 23, 2025, is for an initial term of four years, according to a State House release on Friday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Until his appointment, Aliyu, who has over 20 years of experience in energy and organisational development in the private and public sectors, had been the agency’s acting MD.

“He has played key leadership roles in the on-grid and off-grid power sectors, as well as the water resources and transportation sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

“President Tinubu anticipates that Aliyu will leverage his extensive expertise to further the REA’s mission of providing rural communities with reliable electric power and contributing to the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda on sustainable energy and power,” the statement partly read.

Previously, Aliyu served as the Head, Project Management Unit, Nigeria Electrification Project; General Manager of Corporate Services, Projects, and Research, and Deputy General Manager at Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading PLC

