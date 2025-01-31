18 arrested as NDLEA raids drug hotspots in Kano

The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has successfully raided several notorious drug hotspots in the state, leading to the arrest of 18 suspects involved in various drug offenses.

According to available information, the raids targeted areas known for illicit drug activities, including Fagge, Kwarin Kaya, Kofar Wambai, and Kofar Mata.

It was learnt that NDLEA operatives, during these operations, recovered significant quantities of illicit substances, including Cannabis Sativa and Rubber Solution, as well as locally made dangerous weapons.

Confirming the development, the Assistant Superintendent of the NDLEA, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, stated that the operation on January 30, 2025, was part of the agency’s intensified efforts to combat drug-related crimes in the state.

He said, “The operation was conducted in multiple locations, including Fagge, Kwarin Kaya, Kofar Wambai, and Kofar Mata, where 18 suspects were apprehended.

“While conducting the raid at Kwarin Kaya, some suspects attempted to intimidate the officers from a distance.

“However, the NDLEA remained resolute, and the operation proceeded without any incidents.”

Maigatari further reiterated the command’s commitment to dismantling drug syndicates and curbing the rise in drug abuse in the state.

He also emphasized that the agency would continue to prosecute those involved in drug crimes.

“The Command, under the leadership of CN AI Ahmad, remains dedicated to ensuring that communities are free from the dangers associated with drug abuse and trafficking,” he added

