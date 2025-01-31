Military neutralizes 358 terrorists, rescues 249 hostages in January 2025 – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, on Friday affirmed that the Nigerian troops, during joint military operations in January 2025, neutralized 358 terrorists, arrested 431 suspected terrorists and apprehended 59 perpetrators of oil theft while 249 kidnapped hostages were rescued.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba gave the affirmation in a statement on the ongoing military operations across the theatre operations in Nigeria.

According to Buba, the Troops continue to sustain the tempo in defeating terrorists and the cohorts in ongoing counter terrorist and insurgency operations across the country.

Key Achievements:

Oil Theft Prevention: Troops in the Niger Delta prevented the theft of crude oil worth over ₦2.69 billion. They destroyed 16 illegal refinery sites, 203 crude oil cooking ovens, 16 dugout pits, and 22 storage tanks, recovering over 2.7 million liters of stolen crude oil.

Weapons Recovery: 370 weapons, including 105 AK-47 rifles, 25 locally fabricated guns, and 4,972 rounds of ammunition, were seized.

Hostage Rescues: 249 kidnapped victims were freed across various regions.

Regional Operations:

North West: Troops neutralized 14 terrorists, rescued 26 hostages, and recovered 13 AK-47 rifles and 471 rounds of ammunition in operations across Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, and Kaduna States.

North East: Operations in Yobe and Borno States led to the neutralization of 55 terrorists and the rescue of 2 hostages.

North Central: Troops arrested 19 violent extremists and rescued 17 hostages in Plateau, Kaduna, and Taraba States.

Niger Delta: 23 suspects were arrested for oil theft, with several arms and communication devices recovered.

South East: Two IPOB/ESN extremists were apprehended in Anambra State.

Maj. Gen. Buba emphasized that all recovered items, suspects, and rescued hostages had been handed over to relevant authorities for further action.

He commended the troops’ efforts in ensuring national security and urged citizens to remain vigilant.

