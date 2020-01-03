The Organised Labour in Niger State rose from its emergency State Executive Council meeting in Minna on Friday with a 21-day ultimatum to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to pay the N30,000 new minimum wage or face indefinite strike action.

The ultimatum was contained in a letter, titled: “Notice of 21 days ultimatum of indefinite strike action,” jointly signed by the state Chairman, Comrade Yakubu Garba; state Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Comrade Yunusa D. Tanimu.

The letter said: “The organized labour in the state has resolved to once more demand from the government the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage, consequential adjustment and also payment of the accrued arrears before Monday, 4th February 2020.”

The organized labour said it is left with no option than to issue the ultimatum to the government following “its inability to adequately respond to the issues raised in an earlier letter to the government”.

According to labour: “Failure of which it will be left with no other option than to commence an indefinite strike action by midnight of Tuesday, 4th February 2020.”

It should be recalled that the state government had said its 2020 budget is based on the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage and would start paying this year.

It should be noted that the Commissioner for Planning, Alhaji Mamman Musa, and that of Finance, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, while giving the breakdown of the budget in Minna recently, said like other aspects of the budget, the implementation will commence once the fiscal estimates is passed by the House of Assembly and assented to by the governor.

The Commissioners declined to say categorically when the minimum wage payment will commence but said: “This is 2020 budget.

“Everything in the budget will be implemented in 2020.”

They further submitted that the state will not have difficulty in paying the N30,000 minimum wage because “we are already paying N22,500, what we need now is N7,500, which we have taken care of that in the budget.”