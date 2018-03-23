MFM FC coach laments club’s inability to register key players for CAF Confederation Cup

Fidelis Ilechukwu, the Chief Coach of MFM Football Club of Lagos, is lamenting the club’s inability to register some of its key players for the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

Ilechukwu told the News Agency of Nigeria that his team had been playing their continental competition matches without their star players and this has been the team’s biggest challenge.

He said on Friday that there was an urgent need to register the star players in order to do better in the upcoming matches, especially against Djoliba of Mali.

He said: “We will do very well if our star players are registered with CAF for the competition.

“It is unfortunate that many of the clubs in the competition can afford to register new players and we cannot. This situation will affect our competitiveness, and that is why we are where we are.”

The coach who expressed optimism in the ability of his team to qualify for the league stage of the competition called for financial support for the club to excel.

He however assured that his team was in high spirit in spite of the challenges.

NAN reports that MFM FC will be facing Djoliba of Mali in their second 1/16th round fixture in the CAF Confederation Cup competition.