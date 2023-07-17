Methodist Prelate calls for calm over bill seeking to regulate Christianity

828 828

The Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Oliver Aba has urged Nigerians to be calm over the bill seeking to create a National Centre for Christian Education (NCCE) in Nigeria.

Aba made the call at a press briefing marking the end of the 40th Annual Council of Methodist Bishops held in Enugu on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the bill which has passed second reading in the Senate is said to regulate and set standards for the practice of Christianity in Nigeria.

It was sponsored by Sen Binos Yaroe, representing Adamawa South Senatorial District.

Aba said when some members of the christian faith were against it, he reached out to a Christian Association of Nigeria leader in a state who told him not to be afraid of the bill.

“He told me that the bill will be good for all Christians in Nigeria, adding that the whole idea was brought by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“So let every Nigerian be calm and let us see what will become of it,” he advised.

Speaking during the opening of the council’s meeting, the Chairman, CAN, Enugu Chapter, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh told newsmen that the bill would benefit all Christians in Nigeria.

He explained that the intent and purpose of the bill was not that the Federal Government would be granting Christians permission to preach or tell anybody about Christ.

Edeh noted that there was a big misconception about the bill, adding that the bill never came from the government but from CAN.

“The truth is that many Christians and Clergy have not understood what the bill is all about.

“As a member of the National Executive Council of CAN, many media houses have published the impression so far from the content of the bill.

“It is a Christian affair that there should be a board or commission that represents them at the national level,” he said.

The chairman said the commission or board should be a way of guiding and checkmating activities of Christians in the nation on some of the activities and practices.

He further explained that the bill would not take away from any denomination their in-house educational arrangement.

“Catholic, Anglican, Methodist churches and others have their own education commission and if the bill is allowed to see the light of the day, the smaller churches struggling to have schools can have boards to run to.

“Just like CAN stood their ground when President Buhari in 2020 signed into law Company and Allied Matters bill conferring Corporate Affairs Commission to regulate Christians and Charity Organisations.

“If it was fought by an individual denomination, nobody would have won the battle.

“So I see this bill as a way of Christians coming together to coordinate and see that the theological content and some other teachings/activities are coordinated on what the Bible provided for,” he added.