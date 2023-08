Mercy Eke is a terrible liar – Doyinsola David

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Doyinsola David, aka Doyin, has labelled her colleague, Mercy Eke, a terrible liar

According to her, the Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” Season winner is suffering from “some form of mental illness”.

Doyin shared this during her diary session on Wednesday with Big Brother.

She said: “Mercy is such a liar and I’m disappointed in her.

“She did something that surprised me so much.

“On Saturday, she came to tell me that Soma was hitting on her.

“She told me that Soma said he could control me to do what he wants.

“Only for Soma to call me this afternoon that Mercy told him I like him, and that he should capitalise on it to get me (to) do things for him around the house.

“I called her to talk about it in front of Soma, and after much hesitation, she came and we talked about it.

“She admitted to it while laughing sheepishly.

“I’m like: ‘What the f*ck! I didn’t even come to meet you, it was you that came to meet me.’

“That is some form of mental illness.”