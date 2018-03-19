Francis spoke during a four-hour long listening session with 300 young people invited by the Vatican to brief church leaders about what kids these days think about the Catholic Church.

Men who frequent prostitutes are criminals – Pope

Pope Francis says men who frequent prostitutes are criminals with a “sick mentality” who think that women exist to be exploited.

He insisted Monday: “This isn’t making love. This is torturing a woman. Let’s not confuse the terms.”

The Pope further asked forgiveness for all Christians who buy sex from women.

It’s a preparatory meeting for a big synod of bishops on the fall on young people.

Francis had urged the delegates to speak with courage.

He insisted: “Young people must be taken seriously.”

