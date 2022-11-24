mediaReach OMD to present top trends 2023, partners LBS & Geopoll on webinar session

mediaReach OMD, Nigeria’s leading media independent agency and pioneering thought leadership in Nigeria, in partnership with the prestigious Lagos Business School of the Pan-Atlantic University and Geopoll West Africa, is set to present a webinar on the top trends to watch out for in 2023 as the current year draws to a closing.

The webinar aims to tackle the absence of standard forecast opportunities linking media dynamics with business reality in the market and reinforce thought leadership in the marketing sphere through factual positioning.

The maiden edition was held in November 2021, with participants made up of the top-echelon marketing directors and senior executives of top brands in Nigeria who forwarded positive feedback as testimonials to the quality of the webinar.

Building on the success of the 1st edition which has recorded over 90% prediction accuracy to date, the 2023 edition will focus on insights from Media, Consumers & Markets covering a variety of pressing areas which are of interest to marketing professionals in Nigeria. In addition to the trends’ presentation, there will also be a panel discussion with senior marketing professionals to deliberate on key issues.

The Managing Director, Nitinchandra Nandekar, said: ‘’This year’s edition themed: ‘Top Trends in 2023 – Media, Consumer, Markets’ is slated for December 6, 2022, from 1 pm to 3 pm and would strategically address poor economic indices and austerity; dissect expected consumer behaviour changes and new emerging segments; budgeting and marketing planning metrics; disruption and changing media landscape; elections and uncertainty to name a few. It will also allow us to showcase the capabilities of our newly launched proprietary data tool – OMD Consumer Intelligence in action.





