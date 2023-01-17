Max Air appoints new Chief Executive Officer

The Management of Max Air Limited has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar-Dahiru Mangal as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.

A statement made available to newsmen by the company’s media officer Monday in Abuja said that the appointment followed the recent death of the company’s CEO, Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal.

Until his new appointment, Mangal was the Deputy Director of Finance of the Airline.

He holds Bsc Economics from the American University of Nigeria Yola, MSc International Business Salford, UK, MBA Finance and Investment Bayero University Kano

and he is currently pursuing his Doctorate degree in Business Administration at Apollos University in the United States.

“The management of Max Air is optimistic that the new CEO will bring his wealth of experience in the Aviation Industry to boost the growth of the company, focus on delivering exceptional customer service and expand the global reach of the Airline.

“We look forward to Alhaji Abubakar’s leadership in driving the Airline’s growth and success,” the statement said.

Max Air is a leading Airline in Nigeria with long years of operation in the domestic market and some West African countries, especially in the airlift of Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

The airline is also a global charter Airline and was recently involved in the evacuation of stranded Nigerians from Libya, Ukraine and other countries.