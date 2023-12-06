Master plan distortion: Lagos Labour Party seeks sanction for officials issuing fake papers to residents

The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party has called on the state government not to limit its punishment on violation of distortion of the state’s master plan on violators alone.

The party also wants officials of the state who issued such documents punished as well.

This is coming just as the party urged the state government to address concerns being raised in some quarters that the decision to restore the master plan has tribal colouration.

Reacting to the continuous demolition of property deemed to have violated extant laws regulating building control in the state, the Labour Party also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to look inward and punish officials of the state who issued fake documents to unsuspecting residents of the state.

These are contained in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party in the state, Bunmi Odesanya while reacting to efforts by the state government to pull down illegal structures across the state.

“Having observed with keen interest in the last few weeks, the decision of the state government to enforce and restore the development master plan of the state, we have come to the conclusion that a well organized mafia exists within Government providing fake building papers to unsuspecting members of the public.

While maintaining that many of those residents whose buildings would have been pulled down might be victims of the Mafia, the party added that “We are however calling on government to look inward and smash this mafia.”

According to the party, many of the victims whose property have been affected have come forward with relevant documentations affirming their claims to the buildings.

“These documents that some of these residents are bandying around were purportedly issued to them by the state government hence the need for them to look inwards,” Odesanya wrote.

According to the party, there is the need for the state government to come out and douse tension and speculation in some quarters to suggest that the action is being targeted at an ethnic nationality in the state.

“We are urging the state government to address once and for all, the speculation making the rounds to suggest that the action is targeted at an ethnic nationality in the state.”

“The agencies involved including the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), should be sanctioned accordingly. Also, officials of the Office of the Governor should be sanctioned in cases where Certificates of Occupancy were issued to the owners of the properties for dereliction of duty. Such officials are also culpable.”