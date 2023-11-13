Marwa urges traditional rulers to conduct drug check before marriage 

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd), has urged traditional rulers and parents to demand for drug-free certificates before contracting marriages.

Marwa made the call on Monday during a courtesy call on the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi in Maiduguri.

He said that intending couples should also be asked for their HIV/AIDS result as well as results of other medical tests.

Marwa said that the measure has become imperative, considering the worsening menace of drug use in the country.

“The need for a wedding Fatihah to be accompanied with a drug-free certificate is very important as both parents will have rest of mind.

“Now you have so many cases after marriages, some men chasing their wives with knives in the house,” he said.

He said that the measure has been adopted in other parts of the country, adding that it was important for all sections of the country to embrace the idea which would go a long way in safeguarding marriages as well as ensuring a drug-free society.

Marwa charged traditional and religious leaders to champion the campaign against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in their communities.

The NDLEA Chairman conferred the Shehu of Borno with the title of Royal Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse in Nigeria.

In his response, Shehu acknowledged the tremendous efforts and commitment of the anti-drug Agency to make Nigeria a drug-free country.

El-Kanemi, who lamented the destruction caused by insurgents under the influence of drugs in Borno, assured the NDLEA Chairman of their support for the campaign against drug abuse and trafficking in the State.