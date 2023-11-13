BayelsaDecides2023: Gov. Diri applauds Tinubu, pledges fairness 

Governor Douye Diri has applauded President Bola Tinubu for keeping to his pledge of non-interference in the off-cycle governorship election in Bayelsa.

Diri has just been re-elected for a second term in last Saturday’s governorship election of the South South State

The Governor in a statewide broadcast on Monday pledged to be the governor for all the people of Bayelsa, irrespective of their political affiliation.

“I want to place on record our gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allowing the conducive environment for what has been a free, fair and credible election” Diri stated.

He also appreciated the people of the state for electing him for another four-year term.

Governor Diri stated: “This victory would not have been possible without the mighty hand and grace of the Almighty and the overwhelming support you have shown towards me and my Government of Prosperity.

“I am deeply humbled by your overwhelming expression of confidence and by your mandate to serve you for another four years.

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone that cast your vote in my favour and entrusted me with the responsibility of leading our beloved state.”

The governor described his victory as “the collective will of a people united towards progress and a better future”.

“Even those who cast their votes differently enriched our democratic practice by their participation and dissent.

“I reaffirm that I will continue to be the governor of all in Bayelsa” Diri stated.

He appreciated security agencies for their professionalism and hard work in providing security during and after the election.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for discharging its responsibilities “largely creditably”.

“I want to specifically acknowledge and appreciate our leader, former President Goodluck Jonathan, for his unqualified support just as I thank my immediate predecessor in office, Sen. Henry Dickson, for his unwavering and abiding support.

“Our special appreciation also goes to our party leaders and my brother governors for their physical presence and invaluable moral support during this process,” Diri added.

He also spoke on the violence recorded in some parts of the state during the election, assuring that there will be consequences for the “utterly unacceptable” violence.

Diri noted: “In this moment, I offer my deepest condolences to the individuals and families that have suffered from brutal attacks, loss of life, injuries, and harassment during this off-cycle election”.