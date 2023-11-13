SWAN suspends Rivers State chapter election, offers reason

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has announced indefinite suspension of a proposed election by its Rivers State Chapter.

This was contained in a statement issued from the Association’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

The statement revealed that the decision, which has already been communicated to the State SWAN Electoral Committee through an official letter, was reached after petitions by members of the Chapter on certain aspects of the planned election.

The letter reads: “We write to inform you that the proposed election of would-be leaders expected to occupy various positions in the State Executive Committee of SWAN Rivers State Chapter on Tuesday November 14, 2023 has been put on hold.

“This followed petitions by some SWAN members in the Chapter regarding certain aspects on the conduct of the election.

“Also, the Electoral Committee has since inception failed to communicate their activities including transmitting the proposed names of those to vote and be voted for.

“In a bid to ensure strict compliance to the stipulations of SWAN statute as amended especially but not limited to the conduct of elections and to ensure fairness in the required processes, our President, Mr. Isaiah Benjamin, acting in line with Article 15 (a) has firmly directed that the SWANECO as presently constituted should stay action pending determination of all issues raised in the petitions as well as further necessary action.

“However, all concerned are enjoined not to engage in any action that will undermine the leadership, procedural operations or the Statute of the Association through your utterances or behavioural approach, as the National Secretariat pass more information on the next line of action as regards SWAN Rivers State Chapter.

“Please, always be assured of the President’s highest regards.”