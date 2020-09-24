An event centre and a plank market were among properties destroyed when a gas tanker exploded in Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos State on Thursday.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the development.

The event centre, X and Y Event Centre, was badly affected by the explosion, which also left many persons injured.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, other businesses destroyed by the exploded tanker, which was about entering into a gas plant, were a block industry, offices, a cement store, building materials stores, 16 vehicles, two tankers, two tricycles and a church building.

No fewer than 20 persons have been admitted for varying degrees of burns as at press time.

Two of those critically injured have been taken to a General Hospital, with 15 admitted at a clinic at Iju Water works.

Three were also undergoing treatment elsewhere.