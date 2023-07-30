Manchester United ponder shock bid for Folarin Balogun

828 828

Manchester United are considering a shock bid for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The United States of America international is up for sale at Arsenal Football Club for £50 million.

United are in the market for a new striker and Balogun is now a target, says Football.London.

“Well this is what he has been doing and that’s why we gave him the minutes that he deserves to show what he can do,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said recently.

Also Read:

“He’s just staying here with us at the moment and we will see what happens.”