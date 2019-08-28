Manchester United allegedly stand to lose £6 million after agreeing to loan Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan.

After a disappointing 19-month spell at Old Trafford, Sanchez has fallen down the pecking order, especially since the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Reports emerged on Tuesday evening that United and Inter had reached a positive conclusion to negotiations regarding a season-long loan for the attacker.

However, according to Sky Sports News, United are guaranteed to make a financial loss as a result of Inter not needing to push through a permanent transfer next summer.

The Premier League side are said to be paying more than half of Sanchez’s wages until the end of the season, an outlay in the region of £6 million.

The 30-year-old will still have two years left on his contract when he returns to the North-West ahead of next season.