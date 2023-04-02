Man arrested for stripping girl naked, recording it, uploading it online

A man identified as Arome Danjuma has been arrested by operatives of the Kogi State Police Command for stripping a girl naked, recording her and sending it to the internet.

This was made known on Saturday when one of the suspects in the incident was paraded by the Police Command.

Danjuma and one of his friends, who has taken to flight, carried out the act in Achigili village, Abocho under Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the Command, William Aya, a Superintendent of Police, who briefed newsmen on the development and paraded the suspect at the headquarters in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing suspect.

Aya said the suspect will soon be charged to court.

The victim, simply identified as Alami, told newsmen: “One of the guys approached me for marriage, which I refused.

“When I closed from work on my way going home at about 8pm last week Sunday 19th, he attacked me and forced me to his house and started beating me.

“Another person was waiting in his house carrying knife and axe threatening to kill me if I don’t pull off my cloth.

“I had no option but to obey them if not they would have killed me in the room.

“When I pulled off my cloth, they started filming my nakedness and later posted it on the internet.

“They just want to destroy my life.”

Danjuma confessed to have committed the crime.