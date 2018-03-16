Liverpool, Man City to face off in Champions League

Liverpool and Manchester City has been drawn to face each other in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The draw means that one English team is certain to make it through to the semi-finals of the competition, last won by the Reds 13 years ago.

Anfield will play host to the first leg of the tie on April 3 or 4, with the Premier League champions-elect hosting the decider a week later – a few days after they potentially secure the title in a match against rivals Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Barcelona were drawn against Roma, while Sevilla will face off against German champions Bayern Munich.

The final encounter will be a replay of last season’s final as defending champions Real Madrid – aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive title – take on Juventus.