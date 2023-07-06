Live in lover laughs off claim by BBNaija star she won’t have sex before marriage

828 828

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Segun Olusemo, popularly known as Sheggz, has responded to the position of his live-in lover, Bella, that she wishes not to have sex until she gets married.

The reaction of the former Big Brother Naija star to the position of his love object was made on his Twitter handle.

Bella had earlier while replying to a question on Twitter, said she will not engaged in sex before marriage as a result of her upbringing.

The question asked was: “One thing home training will never make you do?”

Bella in response tweeted: “Sex before marriage!!”

In response to the answer by Bella, Sheggz tweeted: “Lmaoooo iyawo mi, dey play.”