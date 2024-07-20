LGs: Governor faults appointment of caretakers, cautions colleagues

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has faulted the use of appointed caretakers in the political administration of local government areas in Nigeria.

He spoke to journalists on Saturday shortly after casting his votes in the Ebonyi State local government area election.

Nwifuru voted at Edupfu Okemini Polling Unit 2 in Oferekpe Agbaja, Izzi Local Government Area, his home town.

He described the use of Caretaker Chairmen as unconstitutional and called on other governors to conduct elections for democratically elected leaders at the third tier of government.

He threw his support on the Supreme Court’s recent judgement on local government autonomy, insisting that there was no reason for any governor to appoint local government chairmen away from the democratic process of election.

Nwifuru said: “I believe in democratically elected chairmen for our local government system, and that’s what the constitution says.

“The constitution did not say the governor should appoint.

“The constitution says there must be democratically elected chairmen for the local government areas.

“Moreover, any law made by the House of Assembly that is inconsistent to the provisions of the constitution is null and void to the level of that inconsistency.

“Since the constitution says it must be democratically elected chairmen, I think all of us as governors should strive to respect and keep that provision of the constitution alive.”

Speaking further on the importance of democratically elected leaders at the grassroots, the governor stated that it gives the people the right to demand accountability from such leaders.

According to Nwifuru, since the appointed chairmen did not ascend to power through the mandate of the people, such a person may not respect the needs and aspirations of the people.

He added: “When you talk about local government elections, it is very necessary in society like ours today.

“Government needs to be close to the people, and the leader should be the person elected by the people, and if a leader is elected by the people, such a leader will have responsibility towards the people.

“He will always strive to fulfill all promises made to the people during campaigns.

Also Read:

“But if the governor just wakes up to appoint local government chairmen, such a chairman does not hold the people’s mandate nor make any promises to the people.

“I think these are the differences, and that’s why I believe that conducting elections for local government areas is what the society needs.”

The election, which was generally peaceful, however witnessed low turnout of voters in some areas.

Post Views: 0