Primate Ayodele sells 25kg rice for N15,000 at Badagry palliative market

Popular Nigerian prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has melted the hearts of needy Nigerians at another edition of his palliative market, which was held at the Badagry branch of his church in Lagos on Saturday.

The prices of essential commodities were ridiculously crashed for affordability among members of the church and others.

At the palliative market, half bag of rice were sold for N15,000 each, quarter bags were sold for N7,000, five litres of groundnut oil was sold for N2,000, and several other items too were sold to those present at the event.

Some of the beneficiaries of this largesse included Muslims, security operatives, traders, and widows, among others.

It is worthy of note that this edition of the palliative market is the fifth Primate Ayodele has held in the space of one year.

The first and second editions were held at the Lagos headquarters of his church in November 2023 and February 2024 respectively.

The third edition was held in Ekiti State, while the fourth edition was held in Ijoko, Ogun State.

So far, more than 5,000 people have benefited from Ayodele’s palliative market.

At the maiden edition of his palliative market, Primate Ayodele announced that the decision to start subsidising the prices of food materials is to support the government and to teach them how to effectively end hunger in the country.

He mentioned that the government hasn’t done the right thing to end hardship and that one of the most effective ways is to subsidise the prices of food items because people can hardly feed themselves due to the high cost of food items in the markets.

Ayodele said: “The government has failed to perform its duties in cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal, a problem they created.

“The people are suffering so much that they can’t afford to feed.

“We have thousands of people in several communities that have resorted to begging so they can feed yet the government claims to have done palliatives.

“I am doing this because the government has missed it.

Also Read:

“I am contributing my quota to society so I can help the government do their job.

“If they don’t know how to do it, we will teach them how to do it.

“This is a model for the government to follow.

“There is serious hunger in the land and if the government can reduce it to a certain level, economic hardship will reduce.”

