Some Senators on Tuesday violated the social distancing order in the Red Chamber during plenary session.

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, fumed against the violation of the order put in place over the Coronavirus Disease.

At the resumption of plenary session, Lawan made the open observation while reading votes and proceedings of last Tuesday’s sitting for adoption.

Lawan urged the senators sitting at the back row to sit far apart from one another in line with the precautionary measures against spread of COVID-19.

He said: “Distinguished colleagues, as leaders and lawmakers, please let us ensure that the principle of Social Distancing is observed.

“The principle is not observed at the back seats going by the way Distinguished colleagues are seated.

“Please let the principle be reflected straight away by ensuring the required gaps between the seats.”

Few minutes after the admonition, the Senate President was forced to repeat same again when he told Senator Uche Iyom Ekwunife that she was too close to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Lawan added that all the Senators should ensure that their face mask is on at all times in the chamber.

He mandated senators to speak with usage of face mask in the chamber.