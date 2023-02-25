Late arrival of election materials: Accreditation, voting still ongoing in parts of Plateau

Accreditation and voting for the Presidential and National Assembly elections are still going on in some parts of Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria that visited some polling units across the state reports that voting was still ongoing in various units as at 7 p.m., with many voters still stranded in Pankshin, Kanke, Mangu, Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier stated that voting would stop at 2:30 p.m.

Juliana Kanke, a retired principal, attributed the development to late arrival of elections materials.

Kanke, who spoke shortly after she voted at her polling unit in Pankshin, told NAN that majority of voters were early in their polling units.

“I came to my polling unit as early as 8.30 a.m. with the hope that within 30 minutes I will cast my vote and go away.

“But INEC officials only arrived in the unit at about 2p.m. and that is why voting is still ongoing in most polling unit in Pankshin and environs,” she said.

Zakiya Edache, a voter at Ampang West in Mangu Local Government Area, attributed the development to the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“The inability of the BVAS to capture most of the voters contributed largely to delay in the conduct of the polls.

“In some areas the device failed to function effectively and the process of going back to get a replacement called for this delay,” she said.