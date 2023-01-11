LASPPPA seals abandoned filling station in Lagos 

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) said it has sealed an abandoned filling station under construction near Otedola Jubilee Estate Gate, Omole Phase II, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Way.

LASPPPA General Manager, Kehinde Osinaike, disclosed this Wednesday in a statement made available to journalists and signed by Abimbola Emdin-Umeh, Director, Public Affairs, of the agency.

Osinaike said that the action was taken at the resumption of enforcement activities of the authority in the new year.

He said the building, which had been abandoned for long, was sealed and served relevant notices in order to prevent further construction works.

Meanwhile, Osinaike, at the first management meeting for the year, advised members of staff to be more professional while performing their duties.

According to him, members of staff must be civil and cordial in dealing with clients visiting their offices for enquiries or filling of applications.

He also advised applicants and members of the public to desist from inducement of staff of the authority in order to compromise their duties.

The General Manager urged stakeholders to embrace voluntary compliance with the stipulations of Town Planning Laws as its benefits far outweigh enforced compliance.

He also advised the public to contact the head office of the authority at Oba Akinjobi Way, Old Secretariat, GRA Ikeja or District Offices closest to them for further enquiries and necessary clarifications.