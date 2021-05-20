The Lagos State Government on Thursday said it was set to unveil its advanced open data digitisation programme, tagged: “EKO 360,” very soon.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Samuel Egube, said this in Ikeja during the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate the second year of Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the state.

Egube said the Lagos State Open Data Agenda, tagged: “EKO 360,” is a two-year digitalisation programme, which commenced November 1, 2019.

He said this was with support in three Classification of the Functions of Government sectors (Health, Education and Economic Affairs) from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation/Data Science Nigeria, which was meant to strengthen the Lagos Bureau of Statistics.

Egube said the Ministry, through its Lagos Bureau of Statistics, exhibited her EKO 360 Open Data Project at the Art of Technology Lagos 2.0 conference.

The commissioner said it showcased the dummy of the Public Facing Portal and the Analytical Framework.

He said this would afford the general public access to Lagos State specific data in a richer, faster and timely manner.

According to him, the advanced project is presently in the testing stage of the developed data collection app that is meant to automate the data collection of the state administrative data management system.

While reeling out other achievements of his ministry within the last two years, he pointed to two major state surveys also by LBS.

These are the Poverty Head Counts survey and Household survey across the 57 Local Governments/Local Council Development Areas between August and November 2020.

The above surveys provided government feedbacks and insights from Lagosians and serve as validated facts and figures that would further guide government interventions.

Egube has said that the Economic Development Policy of the State Government which was guided by the State Development Plan (2012-2025), had now been improved on, making it a 30-Year Development Plan (2021-2051).

”This new perspective plan is necessary so as to encourage citizens participation (Build Team Lagos), develop our people to drive productivity and protect the vulnerable (Building our Future), and drive Lagos readiness and openness for business (Building Our Economy).

”It is also necessary to optimising relevant infrastructure to support our growth (Building Our 21st Century Mega-City) and engaging intergovernmental partnership, all these aimed at improving the quality of lives of Lagosians,” he said.