Lagos to host shopping festival with spice of entertainment 

Lagos State is set to experience a unique Shopping Festival that will be a fusion of commerce and entertainment that will stamp her destination proposition as a premium destination for business and leisure in December.

The Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka disclosed this during the visit of a delegation from the organisers of the planned Lagos Shopping Festival to the Ministry on Tuesday, adding that she is excited and anticipatory of the good development.

The Commissioner declared that the Lagos Festival is an idea whose time has come and that the State Government, through the Ministry, is excited about it and will collaborate with the organisers to bring it to fruition

Earlier, the Managing Director of Chain Reactions Africa and leader of the delegation, Israel Jaiye Opayemi said the team was on a working visit to the Ministry to finalise discussions on the plan for the first of its kind Shopping Festival in Nigeria to be held between the 8th and 15th December in Lagos State. Opayemi said the idea of the Lagos Shopping Festival is to put the city in the league of other global cities such as Dubai, Istanbul and others with Shopping Festivals attracting thousands of tourists yearly. According to him, the Lagos Shopping Festival is not just targeted at bringing tourists to Lagos to shop but to experience the slice of entertainment we serve the world.

According to Opayemi, the idea is to keep Lagos open for business, entertainment and tourism for 24 hours and seven days. He further promised that Lagos City will be awake for entertainment and commerce which is expected to boost employment and spike economic growth in the State as over 1000 offline merchants and over 5,000 online merchants will participate in the shopping festival. The targeted audience includes international and local tourists, luxury brands, designer brands and MSMES.

Also Read:

“The Festival is billed to be held in different venues across the State such as Eko Atlantic, TBS, Ikeja City Mall, Palms Shopping Mall and Festival Mall amongst others simultaneously for seven days non-stop. Lagos will be awake 24/7, there will also be musical performances by a number of A-list Nigerian Artistes, a Gaming Arena, Children’s Arcade and a Luxury Pavilion where luxury brands will be on sale at the festival.

Opayemi also informed that other attractions during the week-long programme will include a celebrity auction, street parties, fashion shows, fireworks, food showcase and cultural parades by the different local governments and film shows.