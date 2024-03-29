Lagos SWAN, WCFL sign deal for grassroots football development

The Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has signed a one-year agreement with White Collar Football League, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort in recognition of the immense potential of sports as a multi-billion-dollar industry and the role of the Nigerian media in its development.

Lagos State Chairman of SWAN, Debo Oshundun, Chairman, said the partnership will catalyse community development.

Oshundun described WCFL as a platform for sustainable development, poverty alleviation and economy booster.

He said: “We acknowledge that we cannot single-handedly solve all Nigeria’s challenges. We firmly believe in the power of collective action.

“Just as little drops make the mighty ocean, our collective efforts, no matter how small, can contribute to significant changes.

“’We firmly believe that the changes we aspire to see in our communities must start with us.”

For Dave Jones, CEO of White Collar Football League, the partnership is enshrined in the transformation of lives and communities in Lagos state.

Jones said leveraging the platform of corporate football to raise funds for high-impact charitable initiatives will provide a pathway for the youth of Ajegunle, where the pilot programme starts from an opportunity to realise their potential.

He said: “Today, as we forge a strategic alliance with Lagos SWAN, we reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and progress.

“Together, we will keep our stakeholders informed and engaged, ensuring that our collective efforts yield meaningful results.”

The creative idea of combining football and community development was lauded by His Royal Majesty, Oba Moroof Oyekunle Amodu-Tijani Oluwa, Olu of Iwa and Apapa Kingdom.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the White Collar Football League said there is a need for more creative ideas in addressing peculiar challenges in our communities.

He thanked the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Football Association and the Chairman Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area for their support.

Hon. Fatai Ayoola, Executive Chairman of Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, expressed his excitement over the partnership between Lagos SWAN and WCFL.

Ayoola said the event will change the face of corporate sporting excellence in Ajegunle.

The WCFL is a 5-aside football championship for corporate industry workers from across Nigeria.

The tournament not only displays the skills within the corporate community, but also fosters camaraderie and spirited competition among participants, contributing to a brighter future for Nigeria.